From Massy-Palaiseau to Epinay-Sur-Orge, dynamic tests of the T12 tram-train begin at night on the rail network

Dynamic tests begin in mid-January on the rail network.

The objective of these first tests? ensure that the position of the beacons on the track, placed along the railway tracks, is correctly matched to that integrated into the operating and passenger information assistance software.

In other words, our teams check that the software correctly understands the positioning of the tram-train transmitted by the beacons. The command post will thus know exactly where each train is located on the line.

During the nights of 16 and 17 January, tram-trains will make round trips between Massy and Petit Vaux. The information transmitted by the tags and the software will be compared one by one.

In continuity, the training of drivers will begin. It will be carried out, partly on a simulator and then online between Massy and Petit-Vaux at first.