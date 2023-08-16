Discover the progress of the work on the Épinay-sur-Orge bus station

In Épinay-sur-Orge, the bus station is being built near the future T12 tram-train station and the RER station.

The laying of the rails is being finalized and an underground rainwater retention basin is being built. Road and development work will begin afterwards to eventually make way for the multimodal interchange hub.

The future bus station will be part of this hub articulated around the T12 tram station and the RER station. The different modes of transport will connect – train, metro, bus, soft traffic – thus allowing users to facilitate their connections.