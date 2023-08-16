The little lexicon of the T12 tram-train!

Become an expert on the tram-train site and discover the techniques of the work carried out or planned in the coming months, thanks to our T12 tram-train lexicon!

LAC (Overhead Contact Lines)

Arranged at a height of 6 metres, the overhead contact lines will supply the T12 tram-train.

The LACs are anchored on poles that line the platform of the future tramway. They transmit the current (1500 V DC) to the tram-train through pantographs, metal devices located above the trains.