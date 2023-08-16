The major steps to come in 2021

In 2020, the T12 tram made spectacular progress, including the construction of its numerous engineering structures and the laying of the first rails. The year 2021 will be marked by the start of new stages:

ON THE URBAN NETWORK

The construction of the tramway platform and the laying of the rails:

Since November 2020, the project has entered a particularly symbolic phase with the laying of the first rails. In 2021, this momentum will continue along the rail network where the tramway platform will be built gradually, particularly on the Evry-Courcouronnes – Grigny axis, between Savigny-sur-Orge and Morsang-sur-Orge, or in Viry-Chatillon.

The construction of the stations

Civil engineering work will continue to build the T12 tram stations in Grigny, Viry-Chatillon, Ris-Orangis, Evry-Courcouronnes, Epinay-sur-Orge and Morsang-sur-Orge.

Road works

In Epinay-sur-Orge, work will be necessary to allow the T12 tram to cross the RD257. A soft lane will be created under the RER tracks to allow the inhabitants of Grand Vaux to reach the Épinay-sur-Orge station.

In Viry-Chatillon, the final road will take shape on the RD445.

Landscaping and soft links

Along the urban route, work will take place to carry out the landscaping (vegetation of the platform, tree planting, etc.) and create the green belt of the project. At the same time, soft lanes dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists will be built.

ON THE RAIL NETWORK

In 2021, the development of the stations and tracks of the railway network will continue, as well as the equipment work and finalisation of the access tracks for the trains to the workshop-garage.

Two underpasses will be built: the first in Grand Vaux to reach the Epinay-sur-Orge station and the second in Petit Vaux where two lifts will also be installed.