Commissioning of the new computerized signal box

Between 11 and 14 November, a temporary interruption of traffic will take place in Massy. It will be an opportunity to install a new computerized signal box near Place Pierre Sémard in Massy.

Traffic officers and switchmen will be working there every day to supervise the movement of trains and the T12 tram and to ensure that the trams run in perfect safety conditions.

Did you know?

This signal box will not only be useful for the circulation of the T12 tram but also for that of the entire Massy railway line.