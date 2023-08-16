Publication date: May 13, 2019

Night closure of the A6 motorway from Monday 1 April to Friday 5 April from 21:30 to 5:00 in both directions.

> What work needs to be done?

– Enable track maintenance

– Modify the work markings already in place between Wissous and Lisses.

> What does this change?

The usual alternative routes are planned via the RN 104, the A10 or the RN7 (see map on the back).

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to your travels as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.