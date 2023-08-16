Night closure of the A6 motorway (September 2019)

Publication date: August 1, 2019

Night closure of the A6 motorway between Wissous and Lisses

> What work needs to be done?

Launch and installation of the Grigny and Ris-Orangis bridges that will allow the T12 tram to cross the motorway.

> When will the closure take place?

The A6 motorway will be closed at night from Monday 2 September to Friday 4 October.

Closures will only occur on weekdays from Monday evening to Friday morning from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

> What does this change?

The usual alternative routes are planned via the RN 104, the A10 or the RN7 (see map on the back).

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to your travels as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.