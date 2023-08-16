Completion of structural work on the retaining wall between Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Châtillon
Published on
At the beginning of 2021, an impressive construction site began along the A6 between Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Chatillon. Its objective: to build a retaining wall to stabilise the land and build the platform on which the T12 tram will run.
16 months of work and several stages were necessary to complete this particularly technical project due to the difference in altitude and the proximity to the motorway:
- Brush clearing and site preparation
- Installation of a temporary nailed wall to support the embankment during the work
- Creation of the wall foundations (piles driven into the ground)
- Formwork construction
- Pouring concrete to create the wall structure
- Dress up
The construction of the wall is now complete. Now it's time to create the tram platform!
The key figures of the operation:
- 16 months of work
- 336 piles driven into the ground
- 7,500m3 of poured concrete
- Up to 50 companions mobilized
- A wall built between 4 and 11 meters high
A look back at the completion of this project.