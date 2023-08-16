Completion of structural work on the retaining wall between Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Châtillon

At the beginning of 2021, an impressive construction site began along the A6 between Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Chatillon. Its objective: to build a retaining wall to stabilise the land and build the platform on which the T12 tram will run.

16 months of work and several stages were necessary to complete this particularly technical project due to the difference in altitude and the proximity to the motorway:

Brush clearing and site preparation

Installation of a temporary nailed wall to support the embankment during the work

Creation of the wall foundations (piles driven into the ground)

Formwork construction

Pouring concrete to create the wall structure

Dress up

The construction of the wall is now complete. Now it's time to create the tram platform!

The key figures of the operation:

16 months of work

of work 336 piles driven into the ground

driven into the ground 7,500m3 of poured concrete

of poured concrete Up to 50 companions mobilized

mobilized A wall built between 4 and 11 meters high

A look back at the completion of this project.