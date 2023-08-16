Learn more about the project

Gimmy and Sylvain, the two information officers of the T12 tram, will be present all afternoon at the open house of the construction site at the Ferme Neuve de Grigny.

You will be able to ask them all your questions about the project and its developments near you.

Many information tools on the project will also be at your disposal (magazine, leaflet, film of the project) to find out everything about the T12 tram.

Places are still available for these site visits so do not hesitate to register here.