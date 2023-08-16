Gradual resumption of the T12 tram construction site in strict compliance with health measures

Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF, and their partners are mobilizing to allow the gradual resumption of work on the T12 tram site.

Our priority is to ensure the safety of the people working on the site as well as that of local residents. This is why the resumption of activity partially took place from the week of April 27 and is conditional on strict compliance with the health measures set out in the guide of health safety recommendations published by the OPPBTP and approved by the State.

The site will restart with reduced staff. This phase will also make it possible to test and adapt, if necessary, the measures to be respected on the site to guarantee the safety of all the agents who work there.

We are committed to building the best transport, but the health of all will always remain a priority. This is why this new organization of the site around compliance with health measures will be subject to regular checks.