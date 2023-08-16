The construction of the multimodal interchange hub is taking shape!

In Épinay-sur-Orge, near the RER station car park, the multimodal hub is under construction.

Built around the T12 tram station, the interchange will make it easy to switch from one mode of transport to another: car, bus, tram, bicycle, walking or even the RER.

Recently, the link track between the Grand Vaux district and the Épinay RER station was put into service.

Currently, the teams are building the platform on which the rails will be laid to accommodate the tram traffic.

Road and development work for the bus station and the car park are also underway. They are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. At the same time, the Épinay-sur-Orge station of the T12 tram will be built.

Find out the progress of the work and the future situation!