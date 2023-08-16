The rail network and the urban network are now connected!

The future T12 tram-train line is made up of the current RER C tracks between Massy and Petit Vaux on the one hand, and new tracks created between Epinay sur Orge and Evry on the other.

Since last weekend, the two parts of the line have been connected!

The last rail welds and electrical connections have been made in the disconnection area that links the rail network to the urban network in Epinay-sur-Orge. The switches have also been freed up: the trains will then soon be able to reach the urban part for tram-train traffic tests!

As a reminder, the rolling stock of the T12 is a "tram-train" capable of running on both types of rails: those of the rail network and those of the urban network.