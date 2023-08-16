The rue de la Grande Borne as you've never seen it before!

The development work on the T12 tram was completed this summer in the rue de la Grande Borne, in Grigny.

Started in September 2019, it has made it possible to carry out work:

sanitation, various networks and public lighting;

repair of the noise barrier;

shift of the road;

redevelopment of the existing car park, repair of sidewalks, curbs and pavements.

The parking spaces removed during the duration of the work could therefore be returned.

Two-way traffic on Rue de la Grande Borne has been restored (between the Chaufferie car park and the school complex, in the Viry-Chatillon/Grigny direction).

Finally, the route of the DM4, DM8 and 420 bus lines has returned to normal.

Work on the installation of the tramway platform will soon begin in the street, in order to prepare for the arrival of the future T12 tram.

Discover below the images of this large-scale work.