The disconnection zone in Épinay-sur-Orge

In Épinay-sur-Orge, the T12 tram will leave the RER tracks for those of the tramway: this is called the disconnection zone.

This is a transition zone in which the tram leaves the railway tracks to use the urban tracks. The T12 tram will run like a train between the Massy-Palaiseau and Épinay-sur-Orge stations and like a conventional tram between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes. The line will then be equipped with specific trains, capable of running on both types of rails and under two different driving modes.

Indeed, there are differences between these two modes of traffic:

Power supply: the electrical voltage levels are not the same

Signalling: on tram tracks, the driver adapts his driving to what he sees, while on railway tracks, traffic lights guide him

The tracks: on the rail network, the train rests on exposed rails installed on the ballast, while on the urban network, the track is embedded in the roadway.

Discover the perspective of the future development!