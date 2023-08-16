The Massy-Palaiseau workshop-garage is finished!

After several stages of construction of the buildings, the tramway platform, the laying of the rails and fittings, the construction of the workshop-garage and its equipment is completely completed.

Located in the municipalities of Massy and Palaiseau, the T12 tram workshop-garage is a 45,000m² building made up of numerous spaces dedicated to the maintenance, storage and cleaning of tram-trains. It is an essential part of the T12 tram.

This essential piece of equipment for the T12 tram pursues a strong environmental approach.

Now fully completed, the keys to the site are entrusted to the future operator of the line: Transilien.

Discover it in pictures!