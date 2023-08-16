Épinay-sur-Orge at the heart of the work

Publication date: May 17, 2019

The construction site of the rail bridge has been set up for a few days in the car park of the Épinay-sur-Orge station.

The first phase of this work, which will last from April to spring 2020, led by SNCF Réseau, consists of building a rail bridge. This will allow the Tram 12 express platform to pass under the RER C railway tracks, then run along these tracks at the level of the Chemin des Tourelles in Epinay-sur-Orge, then the Rue des Rossays in Savigny-sur-Orge.

The installation of this structure represents a real challenge for the Tram 12 express teams. Indeed, this operation must be carried out during an interruption of rail traffic, with a timed planning, we speak of a "punch operation".

The construction of this rail bridge is carried out in several stages:

Preparatory work is carried out before installing the site area (land clearing, earthworks).

The bridge is built on site, next to the railway tracks.

This bridge is then pushed under the railway tracks during a special operation planned for May 2020. Train traffic will be interrupted for the completion of this work.

The following phases until commissioning, led by Île-de-France Mobilités, will be devoted to the development of the multimodal hub: installation of the platform, the Tram 12 express station, the bus station, pedestrian accesses, particularly those from the Grand Vaux district, the Véligo locker, and the new 400-space car park.

To carry out these phases of the work, parking spaces have been removed. To compensate, a temporary car park with 141 spaces is available from May and for the duration of the work in the immediate vicinity of the RER C station.

The project owners encourage car park users to use the bus network during the works. For example, the DM21 line, permanently reinforced by Île-de-France Mobilités, allows the inhabitants of Morsang-sur-Orge to reach the RER C station in Savigny-sur-Orge.