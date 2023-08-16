Épinay-sur-Orge at the heart of the work
Publication date: May 17, 2019
The construction site of the rail bridge has been set up for a few days in the car park of the Épinay-sur-Orge station.
The first phase of this work, which will last from April to spring 2020, led by SNCF Réseau, consists of building a rail bridge. This will allow the Tram 12 express platform to pass under the RER C railway tracks, then run along these tracks at the level of the Chemin des Tourelles in Epinay-sur-Orge, then the Rue des Rossays in Savigny-sur-Orge.
The installation of this structure represents a real challenge for the Tram 12 express teams. Indeed, this operation must be carried out during an interruption of rail traffic, with a timed planning, we speak of a "punch operation".
The construction of this rail bridge is carried out in several stages:
- Preparatory work is carried out before installing the site area (land clearing, earthworks).
- The bridge is built on site, next to the railway tracks.
- This bridge is then pushed under the railway tracks during a special operation planned for May 2020. Train traffic will be interrupted for the completion of this work.
The following phases until commissioning, led by Île-de-France Mobilités, will be devoted to the development of the multimodal hub: installation of the platform, the Tram 12 express station, the bus station, pedestrian accesses, particularly those from the Grand Vaux district, the Véligo locker, and the new 400-space car park.
To carry out these phases of the work, parking spaces have been removed. To compensate, a temporary car park with 141 spaces is available from May and for the duration of the work in the immediate vicinity of the RER C station.
The project owners encourage car park users to use the bus network during the works. For example, the DM21 line, permanently reinforced by Île-de-France Mobilités, allows the inhabitants of Morsang-sur-Orge to reach the RER C station in Savigny-sur-Orge.