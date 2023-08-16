The T12 tram construction site opens its doors to you.

Publication date: September 12, 2019

The T12 tram construction site opens its doors on October 12, at the Ferme Neuve de Grigny, from 2 p.m. On the programme: guided tours of the site, activities around the project for young and old. Come and join us!

Take a behind-the-scenes tour

Guided tours are offered to discover the other side of the palisades. Each visit lasts 45 minutes and will be supervised by members of the T12 tram team. You will be equipped with a helmet and a vest. You must come with closed shoes for safety reasons. The visit is open to everyone from the age of 8. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Register here and choose a time slot. In order to be able to participate in the tour, it is best to be at the meeting point half an hour before the start time of the tour.

Animations around the project

Throughout the afternoon, entertainment will be offered to children and adults alike. Come and meet Sylvain and Gimmy, the local agents who will answer all your questions about the work and the project. Children will be able to get down to colouring a large fresco representing the construction site!