The future multimodal hub of Épinay-sur-Orge in pictures

In Épinay-sur-Orge, the T12 tram project provides for the creation of a real interchange hub aimed at improving travel.

Built around the T12 tram station, the interchange will make it easy to switch from one mode of transport to another: car, bicycle, walking or even the RER.

To optimise the connection time between tram T12 and RER C (estimated at 3 minutes), the current platforms of the RER C station will be lengthened and accesses with lifts will be built.

More details in pictures below!