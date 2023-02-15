The small glossary of the T12 tram

In Épinay-sur-Orge, at the intersection of Rue de Grand Vaux and the RD257 is the T12 tram disconnect zone.

This is a transition zone in which the tram leaves the railway tracks to use the tram tracks. Indeed, the rolling stock of the T12 tram is a "tram-train" capable of running on both types of rails: those of the rail network and those of the urban network.

Indeed, there are differences between these two modes of traffic:

Power supply: the electrical voltage levels are not the same

Signalling: on tram tracks, the driver adapts his driving to what he sees, while on railway tracks, traffic lights guide him

The tracks: on the rail network, the train rests on exposed rails installed on the ballast, while on the urban network, the track is embedded in the roadway.

To allow a smooth and imperceptible transition for passengers, earthworks and relocation of the railway tracks were carried out at the end of August 2020. They made it possible to carry out the switch for the T12 tram and its passage between the two types of network.

Did you know?

Although the tram-train is capable of running on two types of rail, there is a notable difference between the two types of traffic: on railway tracks, the rule is that trains run on the left of the track, while on the urban network, trams run on the right!