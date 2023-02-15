The small glossary of the T12 tram
Become an expert on the tram site and discover the techniques of the work carried out or planned in the coming months, thanks to our T12 tram glossary.
Switches and crossings
On the tram and train running tracks, bifurcations, called "switches and crossings", are installed on the route.
Switches and crossings are made up of switches that allow the tram to leave a track and enter the adjacent track. These developments are particularly useful for the reversal of trams.
Long Welded Rail (CWR)
Since the end of 2020, the laying of the rails has been in full swing on the entire urban network between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes. To do this, the teams resort to the installation of Long Welded Rails.
This is a modern and innovative method for laying rail sections 300 or 400 metres long, compared to around 30 metres for conventional rails. The main advantage of this method is that it eliminates the expansion joints located between each rail and which could lead to shocks when the wheels pass through and therefore significant wear.
Thus, the discomfort of rattling felt by passengers will no longer exist and the maintenance of the rails will be simpler.
The disconnection zone
In Épinay-sur-Orge, at the intersection of Rue de Grand Vaux and the RD257 is the T12 tram disconnect zone.
This is a transition zone in which the tram leaves the railway tracks to use the tram tracks. Indeed, the rolling stock of the T12 tram is a "tram-train" capable of running on both types of rails: those of the rail network and those of the urban network.
Indeed, there are differences between these two modes of traffic:
- Power supply: the electrical voltage levels are not the same
- Signalling: on tram tracks, the driver adapts his driving to what he sees, while on railway tracks, traffic lights guide him
- The tracks: on the rail network, the train rests on exposed rails installed on the ballast, while on the urban network, the track is embedded in the roadway.
To allow a smooth and imperceptible transition for passengers, earthworks and relocation of the railway tracks were carried out at the end of August 2020. They made it possible to carry out the switch for the T12 tram and its passage between the two types of network.
Did you know?
Although the tram-train is capable of running on two types of rail, there is a notable difference between the two types of traffic: on railway tracks, the rule is that trains run on the left of the track, while on the urban network, trams run on the right!
The rail bridge
A rail bridge is a structure allowing the circulation of a railway machine, i.e. equipped with railway tracks.
2: this is the number of rail bridges in the T12 tram project:
- In Massy-Palaiseau: a rail bridge connects the Massy-Atlantis district to that of Massy-Europe. The tramway will run on the bridge, above the road.
- In Épinay-sur-Orge, a rail bridge was built under the RER C tracks. The tram runs underneath.
Find out more about the method of building a rail bridge here.
Shifting
Shifting is a method used in the construction of structures. It describes the operation by which a bridge, lanes or slab, for example, is moved by sliding on the ground to reach its final location.
As part of the work on the T12 tram, several shifting operations have taken place.
In August 2019, the Massy-Europe rail bridge was ripped under the railway tracks.
More recently, from 21 to 23 May 2020, in Épinay-sur-Orge, an exceptional 72-hour operation allowed the rail bridge to be shifted under the RER C tracks, thus allowing the construction of the T12 tram platform underneath.
Shifting was also used to move the tracks of the Grande Ceinture on rue des Rossays in Savigny-sur-Orge.
The booms
"Booms" are ramps, up and down, that allow the tramway to access an elevated structure.
Several boom construction sites are currently underway in Grigny, Ris-Orangis and Évry-Courcouronnes. Located on either side of the A6 motorway, they will allow the T12 tram to access and descend bridges over the traffic lanes.
In Morsang-sur-Orge, other types of booms are being finalised along the Parc du Séminaire. 650 metres long, they will allow the T12 tram to go up to the Parc du Château elevated station, which will be 6 metres high.
Multitubular work
The multitubular works are part of the works related to the power supply of the tramway. They are necessary for the operation of the trains and are carried out along the entire length of the T12 construction site, underground. They consist of installing underground pipes along the line, into which the power supply cables will be inserted.
It is through the installation of these cables that the stations and installations of the line will be connected to electricity, and that passenger information can be transmitted.