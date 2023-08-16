The little lexicon of the T12 tram!

Become an expert on the tram site and discover the techniques of the work carried out or planned in the coming months, thanks to our T12 tram glossary!

Multitubular work

The multitubular works are part of the works related to the power supply of the tramway. They are necessary for the operation of the trains and are carried out along the entire length of the T12 construction site, underground. They consist of installing underground pipes along the line, into which the power supply cables will be inserted.

It is through the installation of these cables that the stations and installations of the line will be connected to electricity, and that passenger information can be transmitted.