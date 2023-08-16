The centralized command post of the T12 tram

To ensure the circulation of the T12 tram in perfect safety conditions, a centralised command post has been set up at the workshop-garage located in the municipalities of Massy and Palaiseau.

Its main role is to ensure the management and regulation of traffic, assistance to drivers, security and information to passengers, but also the management of incidents.

In addition to the T12 tram, the command post will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to supervise all interventions on the line, including track maintenance operations.

The operation of the command post will be carried out by a dozen people: T12 tram dispatchers, agents dedicated to passenger information, security operators and a supervisor.