The T12 tram: an environmentally friendly project

The T12 Tram project will offer an efficient and clean means of transport while preserving the environment as much as possible.

When it was designed, the ERC approach, "avoid, reduce, compensate" was put in place to limit environmental impacts:

Repositioning of the site's living quarters to avoid impacts on the small-flowered buttercup

Preservation of 3,000m² of purple on the site of the Massy-Palaiseau workshop-garage

Limiting the cutting of trees to what is strictly necessary

Planting of plant species along the tramway

Presence of an ecologist throughout the duration of the work to ensure the proper application of the measures

In addition, compensation measures have also been taken at the Port Courcel (Vigneux-sur-Seine) and Port-aux-Cerises (Draveil) sites. Their objective is to recreate better living conditions and animal reproduction through multiple developments: meadow and forest areas, nesting boxes, planting of many species of plants or trees, etc.

