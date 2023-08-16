The T12 tram's on-board transmission system being installed

The STBS is a facility dedicated to tram signalling. It is located at various strategic points on the line: at the level of the disconnection zone between the rail network and the urban network, before and after level crossings and road crossings.

It has several functions:

at the level of the disconnection zone located in Épinay-sur-Orge, the STBS makes it possible to distinguish between trams and trains (TGV, RER, freight). It prevents trains from accessing the urban network;

the STBS controls the switches on the rail and urban networks to orient the tram;

it controls the lights at road crossings and the closure of level crossings.

How does it work?

The trams are detected by sensors (called loops) installed on the rails. As the tram passes, the loop identifies that it is indeed a tram. If this is the case, it sends a signal that is then relayed to the signal posts. The latter send the signalling information to the equipment installed along the tracks.

If it is not a tram, no signal is emitted.

The installation of the STBS equipment has just begun and will continue throughout the summer. This work is being carried out at night.