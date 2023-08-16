The T12 tram: a tram like no other!

The T12 tram has technical specifications that differentiate it from conventional trams. It will be able to run on both tracks of the national rail network and tram tracks in urban areas, this is what is called a "tram-train".

Thus, from Massy to Épinay-sur-Orge, it will run on the current tracks of the RER C, which it will replace as far as Petit Vaux station. Between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes, new tramway tracks will be created.

This equipment therefore has both the characteristics of a tramway (size, acceleration, braking), and those of a train (maximum speed, on-board safety equipment).

The model chosen for the future T12 tram is the DUALIS, manufactured by Alstom.

Île-de-France Mobilités has recently rolled out other tram-train projects. After the T11 tram put into service in 2017 (between Épinay-sur-Seine and Le Bourget), work on the future T13 tram (between Saint-Cyr-l'École and Saint-Germain-en-Laye) is currently underway, and the new branch of the T4 tram (between Gargan and Montfermeil) was put into service as far as the Arboretum station on 14 December 2019. For more information:



> Tram T13: Saint-Cyr > Saint-Germain

> Tram T4: Gargan > Montfermeil