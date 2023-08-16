Development work at Gravigny-Balizy station

The T12 tram will replace the RER C between Épinay-sur-Orge and Massy – Palaiseau.

Also, the current stations and tracks of the RER C are being adapted to accommodate the future tramway.

At Gravigny-Balizy station, work has recently been carried out.

Their objectives?

The replacement of the rails to standardize all the stations of the rail network

The redevelopment of the station platforms, in particular their lowering to the level of the tramway floor in order to facilitate access for all users

Discover the images of the construction site!