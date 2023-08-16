The T12 tram, a shared success
The T12 tram is the result of a partnership between Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF, the two project owners of the project. It is made possible thanks to funding from the State, the Ile-de-France Region and the Essonne department.
Read the joint interview with Éric Mauperon, Head of the Zone 2 Surface Projects Department at Île-de-France Mobilités and Arnaud Bucquet, Director of Operations at SNCF Réseau, presenting the coordination work carried out by the two project owners to carry out the T12 tram project.
Can you remind us of the role of each project owner in the context of this project?
SNCF is the contracting authority for the works on the railway section, between Massy-Palaiseau and Épinay-sur-Orge (adaptation of the railway tracks, work on the RER C stations, workshop-garage, technical buildings, etc.).
Île-de-France Mobilités is the contracting authority for the works on the urban part, between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes (engineering structures, transport system, urban and landscaping developments, etc.). It finances the rolling stock and the future operation of the T12 tram. Île-de-France Mobilités is also the coordinator of the project with the funders and stakeholders of the territory
In concrete terms, how do you coordinate your interventions?
Monthly meetings are organised between the project owners in order to monitor the smooth running of the project and to make the necessary decisions (management of schedules, budget, etc.). More operational meetings take place on a weekly basis in order to organize and plan the work with the companies in the field. And, beyond these meetings, we communicate daily to monitor the planning of the construction areas, in particular to coordinate our interventions.
Our coordination is mainly carried out in the Épinay-sur-Orge / Savigny-sur-Orge sector, where SNCF is carrying out work that is a necessary prerequisite for those of Île-de-France Mobilités (construction of the rail bridge, development of the RER tracks, relocation of the tracks on Rue des Rossays, etc.). This is all the more essential to exchange technical data and the various constraints to be respected to allow the transition from railway to urban tracks, while trying to limit the nuisance for local residents as much as possible.