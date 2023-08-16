The T12 tram, a shared success

Monthly meetings are organised between the project owners in order to monitor the smooth running of the project and to make the necessary decisions (management of schedules, budget, etc.). More operational meetings take place on a weekly basis in order to organize and plan the work with the companies in the field. And, beyond these meetings, we communicate daily to monitor the planning of the construction areas, in particular to coordinate our interventions.

Our coordination is mainly carried out in the Épinay-sur-Orge / Savigny-sur-Orge sector, where SNCF is carrying out work that is a necessary prerequisite for those of Île-de-France Mobilités (construction of the rail bridge, development of the RER tracks, relocation of the tracks on Rue des Rossays, etc.). This is all the more essential to exchange technical data and the various constraints to be respected to allow the transition from railway to urban tracks, while trying to limit the nuisance for local residents as much as possible.