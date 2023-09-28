The T12 tram-train accessible to all

The T12 has been designed to be 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility.

In the station, as on board the tram-train, accessibility for all has been taken into account from the beginning of its design.

Several developments have been designed to facilitate access to this new mode of transport:

· The trains themselves are equipped with wide doors and a low floor allowing direct access from the platform

· Audio and visual announcements will also be broadcast to passengers.

· Easier access seats reserved for priority people.

· Spaces for wheelchairs, strollers, luggage, etc.

· And finally, the creation of ramps and lifts for hard-to-reach stations.

The T12 tram-train is a safe and accessible means of transport for all.