A new rail bridge in Massy

Publication date: August 6, 2019

On the weekend of 10 August 2019, the Massy-Europe Rail Bridge will be laid by a sliding operation. This structure is co-financed by the Tram 12 express and the city of Massy.

PHASE 1

First of all, the structure of the rail bridge is built on a right-of-way near the railway tracks. This work lasts about a year.

PHASE 2

The railway track must then be removed, the embankment dug and earthed to make the passage under the tracks.

PHASE 3

The structure of the rail bridge is being pushed to its final location. The railway tracks were then reinstalled. This operation (phases 2 and 3) takes place in 72 hours top!

During this operation, RER C traffic is temporarily interrupted from Saturday 9 August to Monday 12 August. Traffic will resume at the beginning of service on Tuesday morning, August 11.