A new rail bridge in Massy

Published on

Publication date: August 6, 2019

On the weekend of 10 August 2019, the Massy-Europe Rail Bridge will be laid by a sliding operation. This structure is co-financed by the Tram 12 express and the city of Massy.

PHASE 1
First of all, the structure of the rail bridge is built on a right-of-way near the railway tracks.  This work lasts about a year.

PHASE 2
The railway track must then be removed, the embankment dug and earthed to make the passage under the tracks.

PHASE 3
The structure of the rail bridge is being pushed to its final location. The railway tracks were then reinstalled. This operation (phases 2 and 3) takes place in 72 hours top!

During this operation, RER C traffic is temporarily interrupted from Saturday 9 August to Monday 12 August. Traffic will resume at the beginning of service on Tuesday morning, August 11.

Construction of the rail bridge in Massy
View of the structure of the rail bridge in Massy