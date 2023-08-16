Safety awareness workshops organized by the T12 Tram-train team since the beginning of the tests

The local team of the T12 Tram-train went to meet the students of several elementary schools and colleges located near the route.

The aim of these workshops is to raise awareness among young people in Essonne of the right things to do before the arrival of the new T12 tram-train in their city.

Thanks to these moments of exchange, the students were able to learn more about this mode of transport as well as the many safety rules to adopt, especially during the trial period.