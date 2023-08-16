Tram

New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes

The water retention basins were designed along the route of the T12 tram-train

Water treatment and management are a major issue today. Since 2021, as part of the construction of the T12 tram-train, 7 water retention basins have been created.

These underground or open-air basins have several functions, essential to rainwater management in urban areas:

  • Storing water temporarily to avoid flooding downstream,
  • Limit runoff water by collecting water from the platform, tram-train booms and bus station.
Open-air water retention basin in Epinay-Sur-Orge
Underground water retention basin in Epinay-Sur-Orge
Open-air water retention basin in Ris-Orangis