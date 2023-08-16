The main milestones of the year 2022

After a year 2020 marked by the start of work with the construction of several major engineering structures, then 2021 which allowed the tramway to take shape with the construction of the platform and the laying of the first rails, the year 2022 will gradually give way to urban and landscaping work.

ON THE URBAN NETWORK (between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes)

The construction of the retaining wall (MS06) in Morsang-sur-Orge

Currently underway, it will end in March 2022.

The realization of the platform

The last sections of the platform will be built along the rue des Rossays in Savigny-sur-Orge and along the A6 between Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Chatillon. The work is expected to be completed in July 2022.

On the rest of the urban route, the tramway platform has already been completed.

Laying the rails

In 2022, the laying of the rails will continue and be finalised along the entire urban line, in particular in Épinay-sur-Orge, Savigny-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge and Ris-Orangis. In the other cities, more than 14km of tracks have already been laid.

Laying the track surface

This stage began in 2021, as the rails were laid. It continues in 2022 in the towns of Savigny-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge, Grigny and Ris-Orangis.

The construction of a bridge along the Yvette in Épinay-sur-Orge

At the level of the arched passage over the Yvette, a bridge will be built between May and November 2022. It will make it possible to make the path safer for pedestrians who use it.

The opening of the link with the Grand Vaux district

Currently under development, the cycle-pedestrian path passing under the RER C tracks should be put into service in spring 2022.

Road works and urban development

This work concerns the developments carried out along the future tram line: repair of the roads and pavements, signage, road markings, development of cycle and pedestrian paths, etc.

These operations, which have already begun in several cities along the route, will continue throughout the year.

Plantations

The first plantings took place at the end of 2021. They will continue until spring 2022 in Viry-Chatillon, Grigny, Ris-Orangis and Évry-Courcouronnes.

ON THE RAIL NETWORK (between Massy and Epinay-sur-Orge)

The construction of new stations

On the rail network, two new stations will be built.

First, the Massy Europe station: the civil engineering work has made significant progress and should be completed by the end of May 2022. By spring, the lighting masts on the quays will be installed and the quays will be clad.

In addition, the construction of the Champlan station will be accelerated. At the end of February, the station's underpass will be put in place and the elevator and staircase hoppers will be created. In the spring, the electric cables for the lighting will be pulled and the lighting masts will be installed. The coating of the platforms will be carried out in May, which will mark the end of the civil engineering work.

Adaptation of existing stations

The work to transform the Massy-Palaiseau, Longjumeau and Chilly-Mazarin stations into a station should be completed by the end of February.

In Petit Vaux, the work is progressing; The second structure for the elevators remains to be installed.

In Gravigny Balizy, work to bring the quays up to standard will start.

The workshop-garage

In 2021, the garage workshop site has made significant progress with the construction of the various parts that make it up (workshop, outdoor tracks, service station), the connection of the railway tracks, etc. The equipment is now entering a finalization stage (signalling tests, dynamic tests) which should be completed in the spring of 2022.

Equipment dedicated to traffic

The year 2022 will be marked by the installation of equipment dedicated to tram traffic on the entire line. In concrete terms, this new stage of the project consists of setting up the transmission systems between the trains and the infrastructure to control the switches and traffic lights for road crossings.