Work at the Treaty of Rome roundabout in Évry-Courcouronnes (February 2021)

As part of the construction of the T12 tram, road redevelopment work is taking place at the Treaty of Rome roundabout in Évry-Courcouronnes. They lead to temporary changes in traffic.

What work needs to be done?

Various operations are carried out:

Road planing

Pavement structure works and networks

Asphalt production

Their objective is to prepare the development of the future intersection managed by traffic lights, which will replace the current roundabout and accommodate the circulation of the T12 tram.

When does the work take place?

This work will take place between 22 and 26 February.

What does this change?

From Monday 22 February at 8 am to Friday 26 February at 5 pm, the works will lead to the following traffic changes:

Closure of the portion of Avenue de l'Orme in Martin located between Boulevard Jean Monnet and Rue Jean Mermoz

Closure of Boulevard Robert Schuman

Closure of Avenue Pierre Bérégovoy

In addition, the exit ramps of the N104 (inner and outer) will be closed until 1 March.

Diversion routes have been set up.