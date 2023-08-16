Work around Avenue du Commandant Barré (July 2019)
Publication date: July 8, 2019
> What work needs to be done?
Sanitation work on the roads.
> How long does the work take?
Work will begin on 15 July 2019 for a period of one month.
> What does this change?
– Closure of the avenue from the RD445 to number 5 in both directions of traffic (see map below). Access to the Best Drive and the pavilions located between 1 and 5 Avenue are maintained.
– Implementation of a diversion route for the DM21b line during the works. There is no impact on line 420.