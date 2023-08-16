Work around Avenue du Commandant Barré (July 2019)

Publication date: July 8, 2019

> What work needs to be done?

Sanitation work on the roads.

> How long does the work take?

Work will begin on 15 July 2019 for a period of one month.

> What does this change?

– Closure of the avenue from the RD445 to number 5 in both directions of traffic (see map below). Access to the Best Drive and the pavilions located between 1 and 5 Avenue are maintained.

– Implementation of a diversion route for the DM21b line during the works. There is no impact on line 420.