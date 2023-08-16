Work in the city centre of Évry-Courcouronnes (2020 – 2021)
> What work needs to be done?
The work will take place on Avenue Paul Delouvrier / Boulevard François Mitterrand in three phases:
- Phase 1: Carrying out preparatory work (demolition of the central islands, removal of street furniture and installation of
in place of a road, lighting and temporary lights);
- Phase 2: work on the roads and sidewalks on the south side of Avenue Paul Delouvrier and Boulevard François
Mitterrand;
- Phase 3: work on the roads and sidewalks on the north side of Avenue Paul Delouvrier and Boulevard François
Mitterrand, construction of the tramway platform and construction of the future station, laying of rails and
development of the roadway.
> How long does the work take?
- Phase 1: 1 month from May to June 2020;
- phase 2: from June to autumn 2020;
- Phase 3: 1 year from autumn 2020.
> What does this change?
- Lane reduction on Avenue Paul Delouvrier / Boulevard François Mitterrand: 2 x 2 lanes
with 1 lane in each direction;
- removal of a few parking spaces which will gradually be restored gradually
the progress of the work;
- Circulation of construction machinery on working days.