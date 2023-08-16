Tram

New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes

Platform work on Avenue Ambroise Croizat in Ris-Orangis (February-June 2020)

> What work needs to be done?
Construction of the platform for the future T12 tram on Avenue Ambroise Croizat.

> How long does the work take?
5 months, from February to June.

> What does this change?
For the duration of the work, Avenue Ambroise Croizat will be made one-way in the direction of Avenue Joliot Curie.
For better traffic, buses 403 and 406 will be diverted on Avenue du Front Populaire to Avenue Joliot Curie.

