Summer works in Évry-Courcouronnes (July / August 2021)

As part of the construction of the T12 tram, road works will take place in July and August 2021. They lead to temporary changes in traffic.

> What work needs to be done?

The work aims to lay the pavement of Avenue Paul Delouvrier and Boulevard François Mitterrand.

> When does the work take place?

This work will take place during the months of July and August 2021.

> What does this change?

The work will result in the following traffic changes:

– From Thursday 8 July to Wednesday 18 August 2021: closure of exit 34 (towards Évry-Centre) of the N104 interior.

– From Monday 12 July to Monday 2 August 2021: closure of Avenue Paul Delouvrier between the Jean Mermoz/Bois Briard intersection and the Champs Élysées intersection (not included).

– From Monday 2 August to Monday 16 August 2021: closure of Avenue Paul Delouvrier between the Jean Mermoz/Bois Briard intersection and the Champs Élysées intersection (inclusive).

– From Monday 16 August to Monday 29 August 2021: closure of Boulevard François Mitterrand between the Champs Élysées junction and the roundabout of the RER station (not included).

Throughout this period, diversion routes are set up and your shops remain accessible.

All traffic will be restored at the end of August 2021.