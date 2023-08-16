Work on the RD257 junction in Épinay-sur-Orge
Published on
In Épinay-sur-Orge, the T12 tram will connect with the RER C at the Épinay-sur-Orge station.
During 2021, several large-scale operations will take place.
- Construction of the tram platform: from April 2021 until the end of December, the T12 tram platform is being built on the section between the branch line and the rail bridge under the RER C tracks. The rails are also installed.
- Development of the access to the car park at the crossroads of the RD257: since January 2021, work relating to the reorganisation of the road network has been carried out.
- The creation of a pedestrian path under the RER C tracks: in order to allow direct access between the Grand Vaux district and the future Épinay-sur-Orge station, two successive rail bridges will be ripped. They will be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists. Work began in November 2020 and will continue until mid-2021.
- The creation of a water retention basin: in March 2021, work to create a retention basin took place. The latter will be located under the car park, which is now closed and whose parking spaces will be reconstituted later.