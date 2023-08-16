Work at Petit Vaux station (April 2021)

What work needs to be done?

Renewal of the level crossing / renewal of the rails / railway signalling work.

When will the work take place?

From Saturday 3 April at 00:00 to Monday 12 April 05:00 3 and 4 April (day and night work):

> Dismantling of the level crossing floor

> Replacement of rails, ballast and sleepers

> Installation of poles for the future signalling of the tramway

From 5 to 9 April:

> Resumption of the road profile at the level crossing (daytime work)

> Replacement of rails, ballast and sleepers (night work)

> Trains will run during the day

10 and 11 April (day and night work):

> Replacement of rails, ballast and sleepers at Petit Vaux station

> Finishing work on the level crossing

> Installation of poles for the future signalling of the tramway

What does this change?

> No road traffic (cars and two-wheelers) over the entire period

> Pedestrian traffic allowed only from Monday 5 to Friday 9 April from 5:00 am to midnight

> No foot traffic on weekends

This work will cause noise pollution.

A road detour will be put in place during the closure of the level crossing.