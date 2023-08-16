Work at Petit Vaux station (April 2021)
What work needs to be done?
Renewal of the level crossing / renewal of the rails / railway signalling work.
- When will the work take place?
From Saturday 3 April at 00:00 to Monday 12 April 05:00 3 and 4 April (day and night work):
> Dismantling of the level crossing floor
> Replacement of rails, ballast and sleepers
> Installation of poles for the future signalling of the tramway
From 5 to 9 April:
> Resumption of the road profile at the level crossing (daytime work)
> Replacement of rails, ballast and sleepers (night work)
> Trains will run during the day
10 and 11 April (day and night work):
> Replacement of rails, ballast and sleepers at Petit Vaux station
> Finishing work on the level crossing
> Installation of poles for the future signalling of the tramway
- What does this change?
> No road traffic (cars and two-wheelers) over the entire period
> Pedestrian traffic allowed only from Monday 5 to Friday 9 April from 5:00 am to midnight
> No foot traffic on weekends
This work will cause noise pollution.
A road detour will be put in place during the closure of the level crossing.