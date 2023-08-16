Work on the RN441 in Ris-Orangis (October-November 2020)

> What work needs to be done?

Restoration work on the RN441 following the marking of the works (installation of signage and safety devices, road markings, etc.).

> How long does the work take?

From Thursday 16 October to Tuesday 3 November 2020.

> What does this change?

For the duration of the works, the RN441 is closed between the RD31 and the exit of the A6 motorway towards Grigny and Viry-Chatillon.

A diversion route is planned via the RD31, the RN7 and the RD310.