Work on the car park of the ÉRABLE 2 condominium in Viry-Chatillon (November-December 2019)

> What work needs to be done?

Demolition of the boxes located in the parking lot of the ÉRABLE 2 condominium and redevelopment of the parking lots of the co-owners of the buildings of the ÉRABLE 2 real estate complex (voted at the general meeting of the co-owners on June 13, 2019).

> What are the stages of the work?

1 . Demolition of the boxes.

2. Construction of the first part of the new car park, i.e. 48 spaces, by the end of 2019. Access to these spaces will be temporarily via Rue de La Rochefoucauld.

3. The other phases of the construction of the car park will be the subject of specific work information.

> How long does the work take?

Phases 1 and 2: two months from the beginning of November 2019.

> What does this change?

Throughout the duration of the car park redevelopment work, the maximum number of parking spaces will be maintained for the inhabitants. The work will not have an impact on car traffic.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.