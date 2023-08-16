Take part in the tours of the T12 tram-train route organised this summer!

Summer is synonymous with walking and what better way than to walk with our local agents Patrice and Didier, along the T12 route?

These organised walks will allow you to discover the new stations of the T12 tram-train which are now part of your environment and to discuss the arrival of this new Essonne mode of transport.

The project team will be delighted to share these moments of exchange and conviviality with you.

Do not hesitate to contact us by email at [email protected], if you would like to participate in our tours.