From Massy Palaiseau to Petit Vaux, the dynamic night tests begin!
Published on
The objective of these tests? Ensure the perfect interaction between the infrastructure and the switches and crossings.
To do this, a few trains are put into circulation on small portions of the route in order to carry out a series of tests (power supply, braking system and operation of crossroads, level crossings and light signalling, etc.).
The trains first run at night during the RER C traffic interruptions. Dynamic daytime testing will begin at the end of February.