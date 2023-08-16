The T12 tram at the service of the environment

A clean and ecological mode of public transport, the T12 tram has a strong environmental approach.

The landscaping carried out around the T12 tram project aims to create a green belt along the entire urban part of the route. The T12 tram platform will be mainly planted with sedum or grass. Sedum is a plant that consumes little water and is easy to care for. It will be used on areas inaccessible to pedestrians while the grass will be used on the rest of the platform.

In addition, at the Port-aux-Cerises leisure centre, located in the municipalities of Draveil and Vigneux-sur-Seine, work is underway to restore 15 hectares of vegetation.

Their objective? Compensate for any impacts induced by the works in order to preserve the fauna and flora present on the site (Port Courcel and Les Mousseaux plots).

This site was chosen for several reasons:

Its proximity to the affected sites (less than 5 km);

The pooling of the different types of compensation that it allows: it is a wooded, open and humid environment allowing a coherence of the actions carried out;

The possibility of raising awareness and welcoming the public within a specialized structure;

The implementation of an ecological restoration project on sites denatured by anthropogenic actions (storage of materials/backfill).

DID YOU KNOW?

The T12 tram is a light mode of transport, producing low noise pollution, both indoors and outdoors. Acoustic dampers and the use of lightweight, insulating materials will allow a noise level that is 5 decibels lower than the level generated by car traffic.