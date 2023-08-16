Meet Dino and Raphaël, Operations Director and HQE Engineer

Our series dedicated to the T12 tram trades continues!

In this new episode, Dino Vissault, Director of Operations, and Raphaël Barry, High Environmental Quality Engineer, take you behind the scenes of the workshop-garage for which they work on a daily basis.

Located in Massy, the workshop-garage is used for the maintenance, storage and cleaning of tram-trains. The construction work on this building has been completed. The teams are now working on its development.

Watch Episode 3