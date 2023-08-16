What is the status of the work?

The T12 tram teams are hard at work between Évry-Courcouronnes and Épinay-sur-Orge to build the future tram line.

Gradually, the T12 tram is taking shape:

Évry-Courcouronnes: the tramway platform is completed and the laying of the rails continues. By the end of the summer, all the rails should be laid in the city. This will be followed by the final road surfacing work.

Ris-Orangis: the rails are already visible in their final appearance on Avenue Ambroise Croizat. By the autumn, between the Chemin du Rû de l'Ecoute s'il Pleut and the Avenue Joliot-Curie, the rails will be completely laid and concreted.

Grigny: the platform is under construction at the level of the Chemin du Plessis. It is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021. Eventually, the Ferme Neuve station will be at the crossroads of the future T Zen 4 and the T12 tram.

Viry-Chatillon: the rails are being laid between the crossroads of the RD 445 and the Coteaux de l'Orge.

Morsang-sur-Orge: the construction of the retaining wall along the A6 is progressing. The laying of the rails will be carried out in 2022 after the engineering structure work.

Savigny-sur-Orge: the work is focused on the construction of the retaining wall along the rue des Rossays. Its concreting is currently being carried out. The backfilling and foundation work on the railway is being carried out in continuity. In addition, the construction of the cycle-pedestrian link with the Grand Vaux district is continuing.