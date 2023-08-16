The T12 tram-train: a project accessible to all

For the sake of inclusivity, our teams work for accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

The activities offered as part of the T12 tram-train are open to all.

This was the case during the visit of the garage workshop in Massy Palaiseau, on the occasion of the Heritage Days. A group of deaf and hard of hearing people were able to participate in this day thanks to a sign language interpreter.

Thank you to @Muriel HUYNH, sign language interpreter (i)LSF (Sign Language Interpreter Agency) for allowing the people concerned to participate in the visit.