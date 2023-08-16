Two bridges launched, and what next?

Publication date: September 17, 2019

During the night and in a few hours, two bridges were launched. But did you know that the operation doesn't stop there?

The final installation of the two bridges requires a few more weeks of work to:

Equip the bridges, i.e. install the tracks, rails, power line and also guardrails and elevations to prevent objects from falling overboard;

Load testing

Later, during the pre-operation phase, passenger traffic will be carried out on the bridge.