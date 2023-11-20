The T12 is coming soon!

On 10 December 2023, the T12 tram-train will be put into service on the entire line. You will be able to take advantage of this new line which will connect two major poles of the Essonne

The commissioning of the T12 Tram-Train will improve the connection of transport and cities in Essonne. Residents will now have access to a fast, comfortable and versatile means of transport that will link Evry-Courcouronnes to Massy-Palaiseau.

Penultimate stage: the dry run

Until its commissioning, the T12 continues its "dry run", a kind of dress rehearsal. This crucial step allows the entire system to be tested and optimized. All the trains have been put in real traffic conditions since 11 September. Blank running makes it possible to recreate real conditions, which means that the tram-train makes its journey and stops at each station, according to the frequency planned at the time of commissioning.

Matches

A large-scale project, the T12 tram-train embodies the region's desire to strengthen the public transport network in Île-de-France. By effectively linking two major hubs in Essonne, Massy and Évry-Courcouronnes, the T12 will offer an alternative to the private car, facilitate the possibility of connections between the different modes of travel (RER B, C and D, several bus lines and eventually Tzen 4 and metro 18) and stimulate the economic and urban development of the territory.

The Traveller Experience

The T12 brings many benefits to passengers and residents of the municipalities along the route thanks to its frequency, mode of transport and facilities. Indeed, the T12 is a "tram-train", capable of running both on the tracks of the national rail network, between Massy and Épinay-sur-Orge, but also on tramway tracks, in urban areas, between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes. This particularity gives it the advantages of these two modes of transport combined. Easily inserted into urban environments, the tram-train combines the comfort and performance of equipment used in trains with the flexibility of operation and reception of trams.

The resorts, on the other hand, have been designed to offer optimal accessibility guaranteeing easy access for all. In addition, they are now fully equipped with seating areas, glass shelters to protect against the elements, constant lighting for safety, and emergency call points for total peace of mind. These resorts will provide a pleasant and comfortable travel experience. The T12 has been designed to adapt to its environment.

In addition, it promotes soft mobility by offering new spaces for cycling enthusiasts thanks to the creation of 6.5 kilometres of cycle-pedestrian paths along the route, between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes.

Prices and operation

You can buy your ticket directly at the terminals in the resort by selecting your departure station and your destination. The price will then depend on the origin and destination. The T12 tram-train will also be accessible to all holders of a Navigo pass "for all", Navigo reduced fares and free travel, Imagine R middle and high school students.

The T12 will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight with, on weekdays, a tram-train every 12 minutes during rush hour.

From Sunday 10 December, the T12 will be yours!