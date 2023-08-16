Integration work for the T12 tram-train in Gravigny-Balizy (February 2023)
When does the work take place?
The work will take place at night from Monday 27 February to Friday 3 March 2023.
What work needs to be done?
The work consists of dismantling the level crossing to stabilise the tracks of the future T12 tram-train.
What will be the consequences?
- Road traffic interrupted throughout the period,
- Implementation of two road diversions (see map overleaf),
- Pedestrian traffic maintained via the underground,
- Normal circulation of the RER C during the day,
- Circulation of the RER C interrupted from 10 p.m.