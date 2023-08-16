Integration work for the T12 tram-train in Gravigny-Balizy (February 2023)

When does the work take place?

The work will take place at night from Monday 27 February to Friday 3 March 2023.

What work needs to be done?

The work consists of dismantling the level crossing to stabilise the tracks of the future T12 tram-train.

What will be the consequences?

Road traffic interrupted throughout the period,

Implementation of two road diversions (see map overleaf),

Pedestrian traffic maintained via the underground,

Normal circulation of the RER C during the day,

Circulation of the RER C interrupted from 10 p.m.

