What is the status of the work?

Whether it is the three crossing bridges of the A6 (in Grigny, Ris-Orangis and Évry-Courcouronnes), the rail bridges of Massy and Épinay-sur-Orge, the aerial station of Morsang-sur-Orge, the numerous piers (the ramps allowing the tramway to cross the bridges) or the retaining walls, the construction of the T12 tram is of a rare complexity.

In Massy, the construction phase of the workshop-garage is now complete. The work continues with the development of the building (construction of the railway platforms, installation of the tramway power poles, etc.).

Since the summer of 2020, the RER C stations have begun to adapt to the arrival of the T12 tram, with the development of the tracks and platforms.

In Épinay-sur-Orge, the rail bridge allowing the T12 tram to run under the railway tracks was ripped in just 72 hours, between 21 and 24 May 2020. In October, a new bridge allowing the T12 tram to cross the RD257 and the Yvette was laid. The developments will continue until the summer of 2021.

In Savigny-sur-Orge, the construction of a temporary retaining wall has made it possible to consolidate the embankment in order to offset the RER C tracks and to free up the space necessary for the construction of the structures that will support the tram.

In Morsang-sur-Orge, work on the construction of the aerial station continues. After the construction of the bridge over the RD77, the structure of the electrical substation for the supply of the tram is being completed.

In Viry-Chatillon, platform work continues along the A6 motorway.

In Grigny, backfill, platform and sanitation work is underway on the site of the future Ferme Neuve station.

In Ris-Orangis, platform work is being carried out in the Ambroise Croizat sector and the monumental piers that will allow the T12 tram to reach a height of 15 metres to cross the A6 are being finalised.

In Évry-Courcouronnes, where the T12 tram will have three stations (Treaty of Rome, Bois Briard, Évry-Courcouronnes), work is in full swing. In June, the third bridge was launched over the A6 motorway and the N104. In November, work began on the platform at the Évry-Courcouronnes station and the first rails arrived on Boulevard Jean Monnet.